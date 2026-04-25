San Jose Barracuda Eliminated From AHL Playoffs

The San Jose Barracuda’s season came to an end on Saturday night, as the San Jose Sharks’ affiliate was eliminated by the Henderson Silver Knights.
The Barracuda had a strong regular season for the most part, but the last month of the season got derailed by injuries, call ups, and overall difficult circumstances which limited their momentum heading into the postseason.
The Barracuda nearly found a way to win in Game 1, as goals from Kasper Halttunen, Jimmy Huntington, Colin White, and a late game-tying tally by Igor Chernyshov, propelled them into overtime. The Vegas Golden Knights’ top prospect Trevor Connelly would put things away quickly for the Silver Knights though, giving them a 5-4 victory and a 1-0 series lead.
Things did not go nearly as well for the Barracuda on Friday, as they scored just a single goal. The goal, which was netted by Egor Afanasyev, marked the first professional point tallied by debuting defenseman Eric Pohlkamp, the lone bright spot in a disappointing end to the season. The Barracuda were defeated 5-1, allowing Henderson to sweep the best-of-three series.
With the Barracuda’s elimination, all affiliates of the San Jose Sharks organization have seen their season come to an end. The Wichita Thunder, the Sharks’ ECHL affiliate, missed the playoffs.