San Jose Barracuda Name Filip Bystedt as Team MVP

The other issue that Bystedt will run into as he looks to earn an NHL roster spot is simply a lack of opportunity. The San Jose Sharks have an abundance of bottom-six forwards competing for very few spots. Unless Bystedt forces General Manager Mike Grier to make a move, it's unlikely that Bystedt gets the opportunity to start this upcoming season on the Sharks roster. A chance to make an impact in the NHL will likely come sooner than later, but it'll be up to him to take advantage.