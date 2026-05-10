San Jose Barracuda Name Filip Bystedt as Team MVP

It was certainly a season to remember for San Jose Sharks prospect Filip Bystedt.
As a member of the Sharks' American Hockey League affiliate, the San Jose Barracuda, Bystedt took a major step forward during his second season in North America. The 22-year-old forward improved in every offensive statistic and showed that he is almost ready to fight for a spot in the NHL.
The Swedish forward nearly doubled his goal total from his first season with the Barracuda, scoring 22 goals in 65 games compared to the 12 that he scored during the 2024-25 season. He actually did double his assist total, going from 19 assists to 38. Given his strong play, the Barracuda named him their Most Valuable Player as a part of their team awards earlier this week:
"The offensive gameplay is that of an NHL player, but there were some issues in the defensive zone," Elite Prospects scout Austin Broad wrote about Bystedt back in January. "On multiple occasions, Bystedt allowed a player to get behind him and open for prime scoring chances. If he wants to be a full-time NHL player he will need to improve his two-way play, especially as a center."
The other issue that Bystedt will run into as he looks to earn an NHL roster spot is simply a lack of opportunity. The San Jose Sharks have an abundance of bottom-six forwards competing for very few spots. Unless Bystedt forces General Manager Mike Grier to make a move, it's unlikely that Bystedt gets the opportunity to start this upcoming season on the Sharks roster. A chance to make an impact in the NHL will likely come sooner than later, but it'll be up to him to take advantage.