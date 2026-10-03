San Jose Barracuda Name Jimmy Huntington Seventh Captain in Team History

With their season set to begin on Saturday, the San Jose Sharks' American Hockey League affiliate, the San Jose Barracuda decided to name their new captain on Friday. The honor was bestowed upon Jimmy Huntington, a 27-year-old set to play his second season with the Barracuda.
The Barracuda opted to not have a captain last season, instead running with a number of alternates that included Huntington, Patrick Giles, and Colin White. For head coach John McCarthy, the Barracuda's captaincy was not a decision to take lightly, considering he previously held that role for four seasons in the late 2010's.
“Jimmy represents everything we look for in a leader,” McCarthy said in a press release. “From the moment he joined our team last year, he became an important part of our group. He’s a winner, leads by example and always puts the team first.”
The Barracuda's three most recent captains, Jimmy Schuldt, Radim Simek, and Andrew Agozzino, all held the role for just a single season.
Huntington will take the ice with the captain's "C" on his chest for the first time on Saturday night, when the Barracuda host the San Diego Gulls for their home opener.