San Jose Barracuda Re-Sign Brendan Hoffman

The San Jose Barracuda have had a busy couple of days. A day after the San Jose Sharks' American Hockey League affiliate announced they had signed Tristan Sarsland to a new contract, they re-signed Brendan Hoffman to a new AHL deal.
Hoffman originally joined the Barracuda on a professional try-out in mid-February and eventually the team decided to sign him to a Standard Player Contract (SPC) in April. At the end of April, he was re-assigned back to the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads to finish out the season.
Hoffman's stint with the Barracuda was his first stint in the AHL, and he produced at a respectable rate. In 23 games for the Cuda, he scored five goals and had a total of 12 points.
The Charlotte, NC native does have quite a bit of experience at the ECHL level though. He's played in 237 games, spread across three teams, the Steelheads, the Atlanta Gladiators, and the Reading Royals. During that time, he's scored 79 goals and tallied a total of 157 points, along with 211 penalty minutes.
Given his lack of AHL experience, it's likely we'll see Hoffman bounce between the ECHL and the Barracuda during the 2026-27 season, but it seems that Joe Will and John McCarthy are going to give him every opportunity to earn a full-time job on the Barracuda.