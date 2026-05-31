San Jose Barracuda Sign Goaltender Connor Hasley

The San Jose Barracuda's week of signings continued on Friday, as they announced the signing of 25-year-old goaltender Connor Hasley for the 2026-27 season.
Hasley made his professional debut last season, as he appeared in four games for the San Jose Sharks' ECHL affiliate, the Wichita Thunder. After three respectable seasons with Bentley University, including a dominant performance during the 2024-25 season in which he had a goals against average below 2.00, Hasley transferred to Arizona State University for his senior season and went 10-11-0 for the Sun Devils as their starting goaltender.
In his first four games in Wichita, Hasley faced 125 shots and allowed 14 goals in the process. During that time, he was unable to pick up his first professional win, as he finished the season with an 0-4-0 record.
Hasley will likely bounce between the Barracuda and the Thunder during the 2026-27 season, however nothing will be set in stone until further business is done, as Laurent Brossoit and Jakub Skarek will both be unrestricted free agents this summer and Gabriel Carriere is set to be a restricted free agent. As a result, Hasley is the only goaltender confirmed to be taking the ice for the Barracuda during the 2026-27 season at this point in time.