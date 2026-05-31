San Jose Barracuda Sign Goaltender Connor Hasley

Hasley will likely bounce between the Barracuda and the Thunder during the 2026-27 season, however nothing will be set in stone until further business is done, as Laurent Brossoit and Jakub Skarek will both be unrestricted free agents this summer and Gabriel Carriere is set to be a restricted free agent. As a result, Hasley is the only goaltender confirmed to be taking the ice for the Barracuda during the 2026-27 season at this point in time.