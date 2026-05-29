San Jose Barracuda Sign Mack Oliphant

Considering the expected mass exodus of defensemen from the Sharks organization this summer, quite a few Barracuda defensemen will likely compete for a job in the NHL during next fall's training camp. As a result, Oliphant could find himself in position to battle for a key role on the Barracuda as soon as next season. With that said, the Barracuda, and the Sharks for that matter, will likely add quite a few more players in the coming months.