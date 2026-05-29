San Jose Barracuda Sign Mack Oliphant

The San Jose Sharks and their American Hockey League affiliate, the San Jose Barracuda, have had a hectic week. There have been numerous player signings and they've added one more. On Thursday, the Barracuda announced the signing of 23 year old defenseman Mack Oliphant for the 2026-27 season.
Oliphant appeared in one game for the Barracuda last season, a game against the Abbottsford Canucks on March 22. He recorded two shots on goal and finished the game with a +1.
Prior to turning professional, Oliphant was a four-year player for the College of the Holy Cross in the NCAA and served as an alternate captain during his senior year. During 153 collegiate games, Oliphant scored 12 goals and totaled 68 points. He also registered 43 penalty minutes and finished his collegiate career as a -1.
Considering the expected mass exodus of defensemen from the Sharks organization this summer, quite a few Barracuda defensemen will likely compete for a job in the NHL during next fall's training camp. As a result, Oliphant could find himself in position to battle for a key role on the Barracuda as soon as next season. With that said, the Barracuda, and the Sharks for that matter, will likely add quite a few more players in the coming months.