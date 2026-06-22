San Jose Sharks Announce 2026 Preseason Schedule

As we slowly inch closer to the 2026-27 season, we're beginning to get an idea of what the new season will look like. With the NHL expanding its regular season schedule to 84 games, the San Jose Sharks certainly won't be the only team with a condensed preseason, but we now know exactly how many games they'll play and when.
The Sharks will open the preseason on the road in Anaheim on September 20. They'll then return home for a quick two game homestand against the Anaheim Ducks and the Vegas Golden Knights before heading for Vegas to close out the preseason on the road.
9/20 1:00 PM - @ Anaheim Ducks
9/22 7:00 PM - vs Vegas Golden Knights
9/24 7:00 PM vs Anaheim Ducks
9/26 7:00 PM @ Vegas Golden Knights
As of now, it's unknown exactly when the regular season will begin, but it's expected to start in late September, leaving little time between preseason and opening night.