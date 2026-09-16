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San Jose Sharks Announce 48-Player Training Camp Roster

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William Espy
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Sep 16, 2026 10:24 PM
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The San Jose Sharks are set to kick off their 2026 Training Camp on Thursday, and ahead of the annual event they announced which players have been invited to participate. 

There are 28 forwards set to attend this fall's training camp. While the NHL regulars like Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith, and Tyler Toffoli will be there, quite a few players expected to play for the San Jose Barracuda will also attend.

Forwards:

Alex Barre-Boulet 

Filip Bystedt

Ethan Cardwell

Macklin Celebrini

Igor Chernyshov

Ty Dellandrea

Tye Felhaber

Andre Gasseau

Adam Gaudette

Patrick Giles

Barclay Goodrow

Collin Graf

Jake Gustafson

Donavan Houle

Jimmy Huntington

Brett Leason

Cam Lund

Mason Marchment

Michael Misa

Quentin Musty

Zack Ostapchuk

Kiefer Sherwood

Will Smith

Ivar Stenberg

Tyler Toffoli

Anthony Vincent

Alexander Wennberg

Carson Wetsch

There are also 15 defensemen and five goaltenders set to participate in this year's training camp.

Defensemen:

Nolan Allan

Luca Cagnoni

Sam Dickinson

Libor Hajek

Mattias Havelid

Alexander Karmanov

Michael Kesselring

Roland McKeown

Darnell Nurse

Mack Oliphant

Dmitry Orlov

Eric Pohlkamp

Leo Sahlin-Wallenius

Phillip Sinn

Jacob Trouba

Goaltenders:

Yaroslav Askarov

Eric Comrie

Matt Davis

Brady Knowling

Alex Nedeljkovic

Interestingly, recently signed netminder Ilya Samsonov will not be attending training camp.

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