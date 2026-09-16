San Jose Sharks Announce 48-Player Training Camp Roster

The San Jose Sharks are set to kick off their 2026 Training Camp on Thursday, and ahead of the annual event they announced which players have been invited to participate.
There are 28 forwards set to attend this fall's training camp. While the NHL regulars like Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith, and Tyler Toffoli will be there, quite a few players expected to play for the San Jose Barracuda will also attend.
Forwards:
Alex Barre-Boulet
Filip Bystedt
Ethan Cardwell
Macklin Celebrini
Igor Chernyshov
Ty Dellandrea
Tye Felhaber
Andre Gasseau
Adam Gaudette
Patrick Giles
Barclay Goodrow
Collin Graf
Jake Gustafson
Donavan Houle
Jimmy Huntington
Brett Leason
Cam Lund
Mason Marchment
Michael Misa
Quentin Musty
Zack Ostapchuk
Kiefer Sherwood
Will Smith
Ivar Stenberg
Tyler Toffoli
Anthony Vincent
Alexander Wennberg
Carson Wetsch
There are also 15 defensemen and five goaltenders set to participate in this year's training camp.
Defensemen:
Nolan Allan
Luca Cagnoni
Sam Dickinson
Libor Hajek
Mattias Havelid
Alexander Karmanov
Michael Kesselring
Roland McKeown
Darnell Nurse
Mack Oliphant
Dmitry Orlov
Eric Pohlkamp
Leo Sahlin-Wallenius
Phillip Sinn
Jacob Trouba
Goaltenders:
Yaroslav Askarov
Eric Comrie
Matt Davis
Brady Knowling
Alex Nedeljkovic
Interestingly, recently signed netminder Ilya Samsonov will not be attending training camp.