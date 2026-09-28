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San Jose Sharks Announce Official Opening Night Roster

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William Espy
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Sep 28, 2026 11:54 PM
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Although we had a general idea of what the San Jose Sharks' roster would look like when they take the ice on Thursday against the Florida Panthers, the organization has officially confirmed their 23-man roster ahead of the compliance deadline. On Monday afternoon, they announced who will remain in the NHL.

Forwards

Macklin Celebrini

Igor Chernyshov

Ty Dellandrea

Barclay Goodrow

Collin Graf

Brett Leason

Mason Marchment

Michael Misa

Zack Ostapchuk

Kiefer Sherwood

Will Smith

Ivar Stenberg

Tyler Toffoli

Alexander Wennberg

Defensemen

Nolan Allan

Luca Cagnoni

Sam Dickinson

Michael Kesselring

Darnell Nurse

Dmitry Orlov

Jacob Trouba

Goaltenders

Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic

Additional Notes: 

Injured Reserve

Alex Barre-Boulet

Logan Couture

Adam Gaudette

Non-Roster

Patrick Giles

Mattias Havelid

Kyle Keyser

Cam Lund

Quentin Musty

All non-roster players are expected to be reassigned to the San Jose Barracuda after they recover from their current injuries. Adam Gaudette is expected to remain in the NHL, however his role when he returns is still up in the air. Alex Barre-Boulet may get a depth role in the NHL when he returns, but only if there are other injuries at that time. Otherwise, he'll also likely be heading to the American Hockey League.

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