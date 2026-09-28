San Jose Sharks Announce Official Opening Night Roster

Although we had a general idea of what the San Jose Sharks' roster would look like when they take the ice on Thursday against the Florida Panthers, the organization has officially confirmed their 23-man roster ahead of the compliance deadline. On Monday afternoon, they announced who will remain in the NHL.
Forwards
Macklin Celebrini
Igor Chernyshov
Ty Dellandrea
Barclay Goodrow
Collin Graf
Brett Leason
Mason Marchment
Michael Misa
Zack Ostapchuk
Kiefer Sherwood
Will Smith
Ivar Stenberg
Tyler Toffoli
Alexander Wennberg
Defensemen
Nolan Allan
Luca Cagnoni
Sam Dickinson
Michael Kesselring
Darnell Nurse
Dmitry Orlov
Jacob Trouba
Goaltenders
Yaroslav Askarov
Alex Nedeljkovic
Additional Notes:
Injured Reserve
Alex Barre-Boulet
Logan Couture
Adam Gaudette
Non-Roster
Patrick Giles
Mattias Havelid
Kyle Keyser
Cam Lund
Quentin Musty
All non-roster players are expected to be reassigned to the San Jose Barracuda after they recover from their current injuries. Adam Gaudette is expected to remain in the NHL, however his role when he returns is still up in the air. Alex Barre-Boulet may get a depth role in the NHL when he returns, but only if there are other injuries at that time. Otherwise, he'll also likely be heading to the American Hockey League.