San Jose Sharks Prospect Heading to WHL Championship

The San Jose Sharks have another prospect competing for a championship this spring.
Sharks prospect Max Heise, the Sharks' fifth-round selection in 2025, and the Prince Albert Raiders are heading to the Western Hockey League Championship Series after defeating the Medicine Hat Tigers on Sunday night.
The Sharks selected Heise after he went undrafted during the 2024 NHL Draft. Mostly known for his physicality and defensive responsibility, Heise moved from the Penticton Vees, then of the BCHL, to the Raiders ahead of the 2025-26 season. The 20-year-old forward is only expected to spend a single season in the WHL, as he's committed to Michigan State University for the 2026-27 season.
Heise, who finished the regular season with 29 goals and 63 points in 63 games for Prince Albert, didn't look out of place during his first season in the WHL, but it has to be noted that he was an over-age player. In the playoffs, he has scored three goals and five points in 11 games.
Heise joins Kitchener Rangers goaltender Christian Kirsch of the Ontario Hockey League as the Sharks prospects confirmed to be participating in the Canadian Hockey League Playoffs.
The WHL Championship Series will kick off on Friday, as the Raiders head to Everett, Washington to take on the Everett Silvertips. The time of the game has yet to be announced.
This season marks the first time that the Raiders and Silvertips will face off for the WHL Championship, as they both look to be awarded the Ed Chynoweth Cup.