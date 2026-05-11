San Jose Sharks Prospect's Rights Set to Expire on June 1

The San Jose Sharks need to sign prospect Carson Wetsch to an entry-level contract this month, or the 20-year-old winger will be eligible to re-enter the NHL Draft in June.
The Sharks drafted Wetsch, who was then playing for the Calgary Hitmen of the Western Hockey League, in the third round of the 2024 NHL Draft. In his draft year, he scored 25 goals and 50 points in 67 games for the Hitmen. The following season, his goal-scoring ability took a step forward, as he scored 33 goals, but his overall point total barely rose, as he finished the 2024-25 season with 53 points.
In May of 2025, Wetsch was dealt to the Kelowna Rockets and was named their captain for the 2025-26 season. Overall, his offensive production hit new heights in Kelowna, but his goal scoring took a hit. He finished the season with 72 points in 65 games, but only scored 22 goals, the lowest total since he was drafted by the Sharks.
As a 2024 draftee who is still playing in Major Junior, Wetsch meets the criteria to re-enter the draft this summer unless he either signs an entry-level contract with the Sharks, or commits to an NCAA team.
"He’s a high-motor, high-effort, connective, physical player," Elite Prospects scout Daniel Gee wrote in February. "A lot of Wetsch’s best work comes below the goal line, chopping, crashing, and jousting for inside positions for second-chance offence."
"More forecheck and inside-driven than most WHL forwards, he plays a smart, low-risk game that doesn’t always generate highlight-reel moments but tends to produce results," Dobber Prospects' Ryan Downey added. "The 75 penalty minutes add some banger value on top of the offensive production."
If he reaches his potential, Wetsch projects as a bottom-six forward in the NHL, but it will likely take some time for him to get there. He'd be a beneficial addition to the San Jose Barracuda in the near future, at the very least.