San Jose Sharks Prospect's Rights Set to Expire on June 1

The Sharks drafted Wetsch, who was then playing for the Calgary Hitmen of the Western Hockey League, in the third round of the 2024 NHL Draft. In his draft year, he scored 25 goals and 50 points in 67 games for the Hitmen. The following season, his goal-scoring ability took a step forward, as he scored 33 goals, but his overall point total barely rose, as he finished the 2024-25 season with 53 points.