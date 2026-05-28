San Jose Sharks Re-Sign Barracuda Forward to One-Year Deal

Jimmy Huntington will be returning to the Bay Area for the 2026-27 season, as the 27-year-old forward signed a one-year contract extension with the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday.
Huntington's new contract carries a cap hit of $850k at the NHL level.
Huntington joined the Sharks organization last season and spent the entirety of the 2025-26 campaign with their American Hockey League affiliate, the San Jose Barracuda. There were some question marks surrounding him entering the season, as he missed almost the entire 2024-25 season with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins due to injury.
Those concerns were quickly put to rest though, as Huntington was able to have a strong bounce-back season at TechCU Arena. In 71 regular season games, he scored 15 goals, the second most in his professional career, set a new career-high in assists with 33 and set another career high in points with 48. He also registered a new career high in penalty minutes with 60.
After a disappointing team performance in the playoffs, Huntington will look to help lead the Barracuda to his second career Calder Cup, as he previously won it in 2024 as a member of the Hershey Bears. At the same time, he's yet to make his NHL debut and another strong performance for the Barracuda could put him in consideration to earn a chance at that level.