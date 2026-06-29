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San Jose Sharks Release 2026 Development Camp Roster

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William Espy
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With the San Jose Sharks' 2026 Development Camp set to begin on Tuesday, June 30, the team released the roster for the event on Monday morning.

Included in the roster are all six selections from the 2026 NHL Draft: Ivar Stenberg, Keaton Verhoeff, Ryan Lin, Brady Knowling, Jake Gustafson, and Alexander Karmanov.

The prospects will have two days of practice before competing in the annual Sharks Prospect Scrimmage on Thursday, July 2. 

Roster:

Forwards: 

Richard Gallant

Andre Gasseau

Matteo Giampa

Jake Gustafson

Max Heise

Brendan Hoffmann

Wilmer Kallio

David Klee

Landon Marleau

Cole McKinney

Teddy Mutryn

Brian Nicholas

Egor Rimashevskii

Ivar Stenberg

Carson Wetsch

Defensemen:

Ty Brassington

Alexander Karmanov

Ryan Lin

Nate Misskey

Mack Oliphant

Eric Pohlkamp

Colton Roberts

Leo Sahlin-Wallenius

Tristan Sarsland

Phillip Sinn

Zack Sharp

Keaton Verhoeff

Haoxi (Simon) Wang

Goaltenders:

Connor Hasley

Christian Kirsch

Brady Knowling

Joshua Ravensbergen

Practices will be open to the public, with Team Thornton kicking things off on Tuesday from 9:15 - 10:15 AM and Team Marleau taking the ice after a quick 15 minute intermission. On Wednesday, it'll be inverted with Team Marleau practicing first, then Team Thornton finishing off the session. The two teams will then play one another in the scrimmage on Thursday.

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