San Jose Sharks Release 2026 Development Camp Roster

With the San Jose Sharks' 2026 Development Camp set to begin on Tuesday, June 30, the team released the roster for the event on Monday morning.
Included in the roster are all six selections from the 2026 NHL Draft: Ivar Stenberg, Keaton Verhoeff, Ryan Lin, Brady Knowling, Jake Gustafson, and Alexander Karmanov.
The prospects will have two days of practice before competing in the annual Sharks Prospect Scrimmage on Thursday, July 2.
Roster:
Forwards:
Richard Gallant
Andre Gasseau
Matteo Giampa
Jake Gustafson
Max Heise
Brendan Hoffmann
Wilmer Kallio
David Klee
Landon Marleau
Cole McKinney
Teddy Mutryn
Brian Nicholas
Egor Rimashevskii
Ivar Stenberg
Carson Wetsch
Defensemen:
Ty Brassington
Alexander Karmanov
Ryan Lin
Nate Misskey
Mack Oliphant
Eric Pohlkamp
Colton Roberts
Leo Sahlin-Wallenius
Tristan Sarsland
Phillip Sinn
Zack Sharp
Keaton Verhoeff
Haoxi (Simon) Wang
Goaltenders:
Connor Hasley
Christian Kirsch
Brady Knowling
Joshua Ravensbergen
Practices will be open to the public, with Team Thornton kicking things off on Tuesday from 9:15 - 10:15 AM and Team Marleau taking the ice after a quick 15 minute intermission. On Wednesday, it'll be inverted with Team Marleau practicing first, then Team Thornton finishing off the session. The two teams will then play one another in the scrimmage on Thursday.