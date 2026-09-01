San Jose Sharks Release 2026 Rookie Faceoff Roster

With the 2026 Rookie Faceoff just a couple of weeks away, the San Jose Sharks released their roster for the event on Tuesday. Surprisingly, Michael Misa and Igor Chernyshov who spent a considerable amount of time in the NHL last season were among those listed.
Full Roster:
Forwards:
Jordan Bax
Filip Bystedt
Igor Chernyshov
Aurelio Garcia
Andre Gasseau
Jake Gustafson
Brendan Hoffmann
Connor Lockhart
Cam Lund
Pavel Martinu
Michael Misa
Quentin Musty
Ivar Stenberg
Carson Wetsch
Defensemen:
Jake Boltmann
Mattias Havelid
Alexander Karmanov
Thomas Messineo
Mack Oliphant
Eric Pohlkamp
Leo Sahlin-Wallenius
Tristan Sarsland
Phillip Sinn
Goaltenders:
Matt Davis
Connor Hasley
Brady Knowling
The Sharks will play two games, the first on Saturday, September 12 against the Los Angeles Kings at 5 P.M, followed by a game on Sunday against the Utah Mammoth at the same time.
The Colorado Avalanche, Anaheim Ducks, and Vegas Golden Knights will also participate in the three-day event at Tech CU Arena and Sharks Ice at San Jose.