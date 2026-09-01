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San Jose Sharks Release 2026 Rookie Faceoff Roster

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William Espy
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With the 2026 Rookie Faceoff just a couple of weeks away, the San Jose Sharks released their roster for the event on Tuesday. Surprisingly, Michael Misa and Igor Chernyshov who spent a considerable amount of time in the NHL last season were among those listed.

Full Roster:

Forwards:

Jordan Bax

Filip Bystedt

Igor Chernyshov

Aurelio Garcia

Andre Gasseau

Jake Gustafson

Brendan Hoffmann

Connor Lockhart

Cam Lund

Pavel Martinu

Michael Misa

Quentin Musty

Ivar Stenberg

Carson Wetsch

Defensemen:

Jake Boltmann

Mattias Havelid

Alexander Karmanov

Thomas Messineo

Mack Oliphant

Eric Pohlkamp

Leo Sahlin-Wallenius

Tristan Sarsland

Phillip Sinn

Goaltenders:

Matt Davis

Connor Hasley

Brady Knowling

The Sharks will play two games, the first on Saturday, September 12 against the Los Angeles Kings at 5 P.M, followed by a game on Sunday against the Utah Mammoth at the same time. 

The Colorado Avalanche, Anaheim Ducks, and Vegas Golden Knights will also participate in the three-day event at Tech CU Arena and Sharks Ice at San Jose.

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