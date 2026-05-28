San Jose Sharks Sign Phillip Sinn to Entry-Level Contract

The San Jose Sharks are continuing to build depth in their prospect pool, as they announced on Thursday morning that they have signed 22-year-old German defenseman Phillip Sinn to a two-year entry level contract.
Sinn is a relatively unknown player in the world of North American hockey, as he has spent the majority of his time in the vastly under-scouted Austrian ICE Hockey League with EC Salzburg after coming up through the RB Hockey Academy program.
In two seasons in the ICEHL, Sinn played a combined total of 62 games. He scored two goals and had 13 total points while finishing his stint in Salzburg as a +6. Last April, he was able to get the attention of EHC München in the German DEL and moved back to his home country.
In 35 games for München, Sinn scored a single goal and had three points. He finished the season as a +6.
Despite his offensive numbers being less than ideal, clearly the general manager of the San Jose Sharks, Mike Grier, saw something in the 22-year-old German.
In a press release, Grier stated: “Phillip is a young defenseman who has experience playing high level hockey, and competing against some of the best players in the world in international competition. We are happy to have him in our organization as he continues to develop.”