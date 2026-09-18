San Jose Sharks Sign Ryan Warsofsky to a Multi-Year Extension

Warsofsky was heading into the final season of his current contract and his status has been a major topic of debate on social media over the summer. Now, the Sharks have committed their future to the 38-year-old bench boss. Of course, as we saw with the Edmonton Oilers, there's little job security for an NHL head coach as they relieved Kris Knoblauch of his duties before his new contract even started. While the Sharks made it clear they think Warsofsky is their guy, results will be as important as ever moving forward.