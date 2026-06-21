San Jose Sharks: The History of the 62nd Overall Pick

There have been two players drafted 62nd overall that went on to play 1,000 or more games in the NHL, one of which is still active. Kris Letang of the Pittsburgh Penguins is the all-time games played leader amongst 62nd overall picks, with 1,235 games played, all with Pittsburgh. The first player drafted 62nd overall to hit the 1,000 game threshold, though ironically had the same first name as Letang, Kris Draper. Despite being drafted by the Winnipeg Jets in 1989, Draper played the majority of his career with the Detroit Red Wings.