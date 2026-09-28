San Jose Sharks Waive Goaltender, Reassign Defenseman

The San Jose Sharks appear to have their 23-man roster in place following a couple of moves earlier this morning.
As first reported by Curtis Pashelka of the San Jose Mercury News, defenseman Eric Pohlkamp is no longer listed on the Sharks' official roster and has been re-assigned to the San Jose Barracuda. The Sharks also placed goaltender Ilya Samsonov on waivers with the purpose of reassignment.
Pohlkamp, 22, finished preseason with two points, a goal and an assist, in three games. Samsonov did not participate in preseason reportedly due to visa issues that caused him to arrive late to training camp.
As Max Miller of Sharks Hockey Digest noted: Adam Gaudette, Cam Lund, Quentin Musty, Patrick Giles, Alex Barre-Boulet, Kyle Keyser, and Mattias Havelid remain on the Sharks roster for the time being due to injury. As a result, it appears we now know what the Sharks' 23-man roster will look like on opening night.