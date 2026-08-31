Santa Clara County Announces San Jose Sharks Library Card

With hockey season right around the corner, the County of Santa Clara decided to join in the hype surrounding the San Jose Sharks. On Monday morning, the County announced on social media that they will be debuting a Sharks themed library card starting tomorrow, September 1.
While it hasn't been stated officially, it seems easy to assume that the card will be available to be picked up at each of the Santa Clara County Library District's eight locations. The libraries are located in Campbell, Cupertino, Gilroy, Los Altos, Milpitas, Morgan Hill, and Saratoga.
For those in San Jose specifically, the San Jose Public Library has offered a Sharks themed library card since 2019 and they state they have issued more than 50,000 of Sharks library cards since the initial launch.
Now, more fans around the Bay Area will be able to show off their support for the Sharks while picking up their next book at their local library.