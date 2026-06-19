Sharks Acquire Andre Gasseau From Bruins

The San Jose Sharks have acquired forward Andre Gasseau and the 120th overall selection in the 2026 NHL Draft from the Boston Bruins in exchange for the 104th and 157th overall picks in this month’s draft.
Gasseau, 22, was selected by the Bruins with the 213th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. A native of Garden Grove, California, Gasseau started his hockey career with the Los Angeles Jr. Kings before moving to the USHL and the USNTDP.
Eventually, he made his way to the NCAA where he spent four seasons at Boston College. He was teammates with current Sharks forward Will Smith during the 2023-24 season. He was also named the captain of the Eagles for his senior season.
Gasseau currently isn’t projected to be a game-changer at the NHL level, but will provide important organizational depth at the AHL and ECHL levels for the time being.
As an unsigned college player, the Sharks are on a deadline to sign Gasseau to his entry-level contract, as he can become an unrestricted free agent if he’s not signed by August 15.