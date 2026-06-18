Sharks Acquire Michael Kesselring, 27th Overall Pick from Buffalo

Known mainly for his defensive play during college and early in his professional career, Kesselring established himself as a solid two-way presence in Utah. In 82 games with the then Utah Hockey Club, he set career highs in goals (7), assists (22), points (29), penalty minutes (89), takeaways (22), and time on ice (17:41). Looking back at 2024-25, Kesselring had one of the hardest shots in the NHL. His 103.77 miles per hour rocket against the Colorado Avalanche was the third-fastest shot in the entire league that season, trailing just Tage Thompson and Gustav Forsling, both of whom were over 105 MPH.