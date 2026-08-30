Sharks AGM Linked to Red Wings GM Search

Less than two months after Jeff Kealty joined the San Jose Sharks front office, he's already being linked to a move to another organization.
In the most recent episode of the 32 Thoughts Podcast, insider Elliotte Friedman named Kealty as one of the names to keep an eye on during the Detroit Red Wings' ongoing search for a general manager.
"There have been some reports [about] Brett Peterson [and] Jeff Kealty," Friedman said. "I heard Jeff Kealty really interviewed well in Nashville. He's in San Jose now, but the problem was that the Predators just wanted to go outside of the organization, but I heard his interview was quite good."
Kealty joined the Sharks organization this summer after the Predators opted to sign former Colorado Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland, but he does seem to have ambitions of running an organization at this stage in his career.
Kealty spent two and a half decades in the Predators' front office, initially as an amateur scout, then as the Director of Amateur Scouting, then finally as the Director of Scouting and an assistant general manager.