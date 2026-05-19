Sharks Alumni to Collide in Western Conference Final

Defenseman Brent Burns spent over a decade in the Bay Area, appearing in 798 games for the Sharks. During that time, he scored 172 goals and 594 points, the fifth most in franchise history. He also had a trip to the Stanley Cup Final in 2016. Despite a two-decade long career in the NHL, Burns has never lifted the Cup but perhaps he can be the modern-day version of Ray Bourque if Colorado are able to go all the way this season.