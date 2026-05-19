Sharks Alumni to Collide in Western Conference Final

There are currently just four former members of the San Jose Sharks organization remaining in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and they'll collide in the Western Conference Final with a trip to the Stanley Cup Final on the line.
First, the Colorado Avalanche earned a trip to the Conference Final with a series victory over the Minnesota Wild, which took them just five games. The Avalanche have two former members of the Sharks organization in their ranks, both of which are still chasing their first Stanley Cup.
Defenseman Brent Burns spent over a decade in the Bay Area, appearing in 798 games for the Sharks. During that time, he scored 172 goals and 594 points, the fifth most in franchise history. He also had a trip to the Stanley Cup Final in 2016. Despite a two-decade long career in the NHL, Burns has never lifted the Cup but perhaps he can be the modern-day version of Ray Bourque if Colorado are able to go all the way this season.
Mackenzie Blackwood's hunt for the Stanley Cup has been much shorter. He's in his ninth NHL season, and he's in his first full season as a member of the Avalanche after being traded there by the Sharks last spring.
Blackwood has appeared in just three playoff games for the Avalanche, as Scott Wedgewood has established himself as Jared Bednar's first choice in net.
The Avalanche will be across the ice from the notorious Vegas Golden Knights. Vegas defeated the Anaheim Ducks in six games to advance to the Conference Final, stirring up controversy in the process, which cost their head coach John Tortorella quite a bit of money while also resulting in the organization losing a second round draft pick.
Much like Colorado, the Golden Knights have two former members of the Sharks organization on their roster.
Long-time fan favorite Tomas Hertl requested a trade out of San Jose to chase down a Stanley Cup and now the opportunity to win the grandest trophy in hockey is right in front of him. Age hasn't been kind to the now 32-year-old forward, but he's still been helpful for the Golden Knights.
Like Burns, Hertl spent over a decade in the Bay Area, playing in 712 games for the Sharks. He scored 218 goals, the fifth most in franchise history, and 484 points, the sixth most in franchise history.
Goaltender Adin Hill is also on the Golden Knights roster, but despite being in the first year of a sizeable new contract, he has yet to appear in a game during the postseason as the team has opted to start Carter Hart.
One pair of San Jose Sharks alumni will make a trip to the Stanley Cup Final. Now, it's just a matter of which duo it'll be.