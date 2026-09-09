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Sharks Announce 2026-27 Broadcast Schedule

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William Espy
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The San Jose Sharks announced their broadcast schedule for the 2026-27 season. As expected, 73 of the Sharks' 84 games will be broadcast on NBC Sports California with Randy Hahn and Drew Remenda resuming their duties behind the microphone.

Dan Rusanowsky will be back for his 36th season primarily alongside former Sharks forward Jamal Mayers. Scott Hannan, Jason Demers, and potentially other alumni will occasionally work alongside Rusanowsky as well. 

Ted Ramey will return to the Sharks Audio Network while Tara Sloane and Brodie Brazil will return for their respective roles as well.

While all games will be available on the Sharks Audio Network, the Sharks' 11 nationally broadcast games will not be available on NBC Sports California. The full list of nationally broadcast games can be found here: 

The NHL's national broadcasting schedule was released on Wednesday, and the San Jose Sharks were amongst the teams featured quite heavily.&nbsp;
thehockeynews.comSan Jose Sharks Earn Considerable Attention in NHL's National Broadcast ScheduleThe NHL's national broadcasting schedule was released on Wednesday, and the San Jose Sharks were amongst the teams featured quite heavily.&nbsp;

Preseason and the Rookie Faceoff will be broadcast on Sharks' digital platforms and the Sharks + SAP Center app.

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