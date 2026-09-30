Sharks Announce 2026-27 Leadership Group

The San Jose Sharks had already announced the biggest change to their leadership group, as Macklin Celebrini was named the team's new captain earlier this week. Now, they've revealed which players will serve as alternate captains during the 2026-27 season.
Barclay Goodrow and Alexander Wennberg will serve as alternate captains for games at the SAP Center, while Tyler Toffoli and the newly added Darnell Nurse will wear the "A" on their sweater when the team is on the road.
Goodrow is entering his third straight season as an alternate captain for the Sharks, and sixth straight season overall, as he previously held the honor with the New York Rangers.
Tyler Toffoli is in a similar boat, as he's been an alternate captain since joining the Sharks organization. Prior to joining Team Teal though, he had limited leadership experience as he only served as an alternate captain with the Montreal Canadiens for a single season prior to that.
Alexander Wennberg is entering his second season as an alternate captain, both for the Sharks and in general.
Darnell Nurse spent the last seven seasons as an alternate captain for the Edmonton Oilers and will instantly regain that role in his first season with the Sharks.
Although the Sharks have a young captain in Macklin Celebrini, they've done a great job at surrounding him with experienced alternates who could help him adjust to life as a captain this season.