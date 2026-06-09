Sharks Announce Date and Time for 2026 Prospect Scrimmage

On Thursday, June 2, the San Jose Sharks will host their annual Sharks Prospect Scrimmage at TechCU Arena beginning at 11:00 a.m. PT.
As usual, the Prospect Scrimmage will feature players selected at the upcoming 2026 NHL Draft as well as Sharks prospects already in their farm system.
The Sharks noted that fans in attendance will receive a rally towel, pre-game live music, and an in-game DJ. Tickets will go on sale for Sharks 365, Sharks Premium, and Barracuda Battery members on June 10 at 10:00 a.m, before going on sale to the general public the following day at the same time.
The game will also be broadcast on the Sharks' digital platforms as well as the Sharks Audio Network for those unable to attend the scrimmage in person.
The Prospect Scrimmage will likely feature the Sharks' 2nd and 20th overall selections in this month's Draft, although nothing is confirmed at this time.