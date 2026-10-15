Sharks Appear to Avoid Worst-Case Scenario with Darnell Nurse

Oct 15, 2026 8:10 PMPublished Oct 15, 2026 8:10 PM
When Darnell Nurse left the San Jose Sharks' game against the Boston Bruins after a fight, there was some reasonable concern given the nature of his injury. First, it appeared that he may have hit his head on the ice during the takedown and it also seemed like he may have been favoring his hand as he skated off.
According to Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now, Nurse is officially listed as a game-time decision for tonight's matchup against the Nashville Predators. Nurse told Peng that he "feels good" after the morning skate as well.
Given Nurse's current status, it appears that the Sharks have avoided the worst case scenario of that injury and even if he doesn't return tonight, we'll see Nurse back in the lineup sooner than later.
If Nurse isn't able to play, the Sharks have Nolan Allan ready to go. Regardless, the Sharks' blue line is much better with Nurse in the lineup, so they'll be hoping to get him back out there as soon as possible.
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Nurse has previously had a considerable amount of success against the Predators in his career, scoring four goals and adding 11 assists in 28 games against them during his time in Edmonton.