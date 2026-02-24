Sharks Assign Veteran D-Man Back To AHL

This Sharks defenseman is heading back to the AHL.
The San Jose Sharks have announced that they have assigned defenseman Nick Leddy to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the San Jose Barracuda.
Leddy was called up to the Sharks' roster last week and practiced with the team. Yet, with the Sharks just about ready to return to game action following the Olympics, Leddy is now heading back to the Barracuda's roster.
Leddy has played in 19 games this season with the Sharks, where he has zero goals, four assists, 26 blocks, and a minus-9 rating. This is after the 16-year veteran had two goals, three assists, five points, and a plus-6 rating in 31 games during this past season with the St. Louis Blues.
While Leddy was placed on waivers and then assigned to the Barracuda back in January, he has yet to play in a game for them this campaign. It will be interesting to see if that changes with his latest assignment to the AHL club.