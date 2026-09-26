Sharks Broadcasters Say Farewell to Long-Time Colleague Mike Krukow Ahead of Retirement

For more than three decades, baseball fans have listened to Mike Krukow and his broadcast partner Duane Kuiper at every San Francisco Giants game. This weekend, Krukow is in the Giants' booth for the final time as he prepares to retire from the game that he's been around for all of his life. San Jose Sharks broadcasters Randy Hahn and Drew Remenda joined their long-time NBC colleague on Friday night to say farewell.