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Sharks Broadcasters Say Farewell to Long-Time Colleague Mike Krukow Ahead of Retirement

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William Espy
Partner
Sep 26, 2026 3:19 AM

For more than three decades, baseball fans have listened to Mike Krukow and his broadcast partner Duane Kuiper at every San Francisco Giants game. This weekend, Krukow is in the Giants' booth for the final time as he prepares to retire from the game that he's been around for all of his life. San Jose Sharks broadcasters Randy Hahn and Drew Remenda joined their long-time NBC colleague on Friday night to say farewell.

Hahn shared the following image on social media as the duo presented Krukow with a signed Sharks jersey:

Krukow has been dealing with inclusion-body myositis (IBM) for two decades, making his illness public back in 2014. Due to his condition, he's been utilizing a motorized wheelchair which restricted his ability to travel to away games. Last month, he announced that he was going to be retiring at the end of the 2026 season, which concludes on Sunday as the Giants host the Los Angeles Dodgers. 

Hahn and Remenda have worked with Krukow at NBC for more than two decades.

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