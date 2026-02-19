Sharks Call Up First-Round Pick & Veteran D-Man

The Sharks have called up two players from the AHL.
The San Jose Sharks have announced that they have recalled forward Filip Bystedt and defenseman Nick Leddy from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the San Jose Barracuda.
Bystedt has appeared in 40 games so far this season with the Barracuda, where he has recorded 13 goals, 23 assists, and 36 points. This is after the 2022 first-round pick had 12 goals, 19 assists, and 31 points in 50 games during this past season with the Barracuda.
Leddy, on the other hand, has zero goals, four assists, and a minus-9 rating in 19 games this season with the Sharks. The veteran blueliner was placed on waivers back in January by the Sharks and then sent down to the Barracuda's roster after passing through them unclaimed. The 34-year-old defenseman has not played in a game for the Barracuda this season.
Bystedt and Leddy give the Sharks two more players to work with at their team practices.