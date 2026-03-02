Sharks Celebrate South Asian Culture and Women in Sports at SAP Center This Weekend

Fans will see the impact of the Sharks Women’s Network and Women of Teal Advisory Committee highlighted throughout the night, with Girl Scouts cookies available for purchase after the game. A specialty jersey auction, featuring artwork from local Bay Area artist Elba Martin, will benefit the Northern California Women’s Hockey Association, celebrating women’s empowerment both on and off the ice. Adding to the excitement, Bay FC’s new head coach Emma Coates and assistant coach Gemma Davies will make appearances, with Emma taking part in an in-game interview to welcome her to the Bay.