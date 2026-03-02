Sharks Celebrate South Asian Culture and Women in Sports at SAP Center This Weekend

The San Jose Sharks are gearing up for a weekend that promises to be more than just hockey—it’s a celebration of culture, community, and the power of women in sports across the Bay Area. Fans heading to SAP Center will be treated to two special nights packed with music, art, and inspiration.
Friday night, the Sharks will shine a spotlight on the Bay Area’s vibrant South Asian community. In honor of the team’s South Asian Culture Celebration, local artist Muneeba Zeeshan has crafted a custom Sharks logo inspired by South Asian art, which will be featured throughout SAP Center and displayed prominently along Barack Obama Blvd. outside the arena.
The celebration extends beyond visuals. Fans can get hands-on with a Friendship Bracelet Making Station and visit the Association of Indo Americans table to engage with the community. High-energy performances from Bhangra Empire will bring the pregame and intermission concourse to life with pulsating music and dance.
Broadcasts and interviews are also going local. The Sharks Audio Network will air a Punjabi-language broadcast featuring Harpreet Pandher and Taqdeer Thindal, while Harnarayan Singh joins Brodie Brazil for a special interview. Fans will also see a recap of the Sikh Guadara Ball Hockey Clinic held in January and learn about the newly formed Sharks South Asian Advisory Committee. Collectors can take home a special South Asian Culture Celebration puck, adorned with the event’s logo, from the Sharks Pro Shop.
Following the game, Sharks representatives will head to Discovery Meadow Park on Saturday for the AIA Holi Fest Festival of Colors, a joyful celebration running from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday, SAP Center becomes a stage for empowerment as the Sharks honor women leaders, athletes, creators, and community changemakers during Women of Teal night, part of International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month celebrations. Every fan in attendance will receive a Sharks Women of Teal puffy hat, and the Pro Shop will feature the latest pieces from the “Call the Girls” Line Change collection, alongside other themed merchandise.
The evening will feature inspiring pregame and in-game moments, including interviews with retired Team Canada Olympic Gold Medalist and 2019 NHL All-Star Skills Competition participant Rebecca Johnston-Lewington, who will discuss the growth of girls’ hockey nationwide. Young players from the Tri Valley Blue Devils and Santa Clara Blackhawks will take the ice, while Fusion Dance kicks off the pregame show with a performance. The Women’s Business Enterprise Council of Northern California will also be part of the fun, even taking a spin on the Zamboni.
Fans will see the impact of the Sharks Women’s Network and Women of Teal Advisory Committee highlighted throughout the night, with Girl Scouts cookies available for purchase after the game. A specialty jersey auction, featuring artwork from local Bay Area artist Elba Martin, will benefit the Northern California Women’s Hockey Association, celebrating women’s empowerment both on and off the ice. Adding to the excitement, Bay FC’s new head coach Emma Coates and assistant coach Gemma Davies will make appearances, with Emma taking part in an in-game interview to welcome her to the Bay.
Both nights promise unique experiences, blending culture, sport, and community engagement. Whether it’s creating friendship bracelets, cheering on local hockey stars, or celebrating women in sports, SAP Center is set to become a hub of energy, art, and inspiration.