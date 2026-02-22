Sharks' Celebrini & Team Canada Fall In Olympic Gold Medal Game

Sharks star Macklin Celebrini got a silver medal at the Olympics.
San Jose Sharks star Macklin Celebrini had a heartbreaking finish to the Olympics, as he and Team Canada fell to Team USA in the gold medal. While Canada had more chances throughout the game, they lost to Team USA in overtime after New Jersey Devils star Jack Hughes scored his electric game-winner.
While Celebrini did not get a gold medal with Canada, there is no question that the Sharks star had an excellent Olympics. The 19-year-old led all skaters in with five goals and was second in points with 10. With this, the young forward was easily one of the best players at the Olympics, which is incredible when noting how young he is.
Now, with the Olympics over, Celebrini will be looking to build on his fantastic season with the Sharks. In 55 games so far this season with San Jose, the 2024 first-overall pick has 28 goals, 53 assists, 81 points, and a plus-10 rating.