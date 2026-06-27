Sharks Draft Preview: The History of the 127th Overall Pick

After trading a trio of draft picks to the Philadelphia Flyers to move up in the first round, the San Jose Sharks will have to wait quite a while to make their first pick on Saturday.
The Sharks' next pick in the 2026 NHL Draft is the 127th overall pick in the fourth round. Historically, there have been some impact players selected with that pick as well.
The most notable player selected with the 127th overall pick was Ryan Callahan, a long-time member, and captain, of the New York Rangers. Callahan played 757 career games in the NHL, scoring 186 goals and 386 points during his career.
Matt Calvert, who spent the majority of his time in the NHL with the Columbus Blue Jackets, also had a very impressive career after being selected 127th overall. In 566 games, he scored 95 goals and 203 points split between Columbus and the Colorado Avalanche.
In terms of active players, Niko Mikkola of the Florida Panthers is another example of what the 127th overall pick could become.
Odds aren't in the Sharks' favor that they'll find an NHL player with the 127th overall pick, but if they do, history shows it'll either be a slightly undersized forward with a high work ethic or a massive defenseman who may just need some time to find his game.