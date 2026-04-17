Sharks End the Season on a High Note, Defeat Jets 6-1

The San Jose Sharks played their final game of the 2025-26 season on Thursday evening north of the border in Winnipeg, Manitoba, against the Winnipeg Jets.
The Sharks made quite a few changes to their lineup, as it seemed like they were evaluating talent that could potentially depart the organization this summer. Philipp Kurashev, Pavol Regenda and John Klingberg were among those who rejoined the lineup, all of whom are pending free agents, either restricted or unrestricted. Meanwhile, veterans Tyler Toffoli, Alexander Wennberg, and Vincent Desharnais sat out.
Cole Koepke quickly gave the Jets an early lead, as he beat Alex Nedeljkovic with a shot from the slot less than four minutes into the game. Nino Neiderreiter gave the Sharks an opportunity to answer back almost immediately, as he was awarded the first penalty of the night for high-sticking Sharks defenseman Sam Dickinson. The Sharks did just that, as Igor Chernyshov got his ninth of the season. Macklin Celebrini recorded his 113th point of the season on the play, putting him just a single point behind Joe Thornton for the franchise record.
Dickinson would take a penalty of his own, as he tripped Mark Scheifele, with 6:20 remaining in the opening period. The Sharks’ penalty kill has struggled to end the season, and it allowed the Jets to generate quite a bit of pressure early in the kill. Ultimately, though, they would successfully keep the Jets’ power play off the board for the time being.
Will Smith gave the Sharks their first lead of the night off a feed by Celebrini. Celebrini’s assist tied him with Joe Thornton for the franchise points record.
The Sharks seemed motivated to help Celebrini break the record, as they brought a lot of offensive pressure to start the second period, getting six shots before the Jets recorded one.
Collin Graf extended the Sharks’ lead with his 21st goal of the season 5:51 into the second period, making it 3-1.
Just past the halfway point in the second period, the Sharks were given a bench minor penalty for too many men on the ice. Once again, the penalty kill held strong and maintained the Sharks’ lead.
Michael Misa scored on his own rebound to make it a 4-1 game with just under two minutes remaining in the middle frame. With five seconds remaining in the period, William Eklund joined the party with a goal of his own, extending the Sharks’ lead to 5-1.
Celebrini broke the record early in the third period with his first goal of the night, making it 6-1 and forever etching his name in Sharks history.
Shakir Mukhamadullin was called for holding against Gabriel Vilardi just over five minutes into the final frame, giving the Jets another opportunity on the power play. Again, the Sharks’ penalty kill stood tall and nullified the Jets’ man-advantage.
Sharks forward William Eklund went down the tunnel with just under two minutes remaining in the game after a high-stick by Ville Heinola, which earned the Jets’ defenseman a double-minor.
The Sharks mainly held onto the puck as time expired, ending the season with a 6-1 victory over the Jets.