Sharks End the Season on a High Note, Defeat Jets 6-1

Cole Koepke quickly gave the Jets an early lead, as he beat Alex Nedeljkovic with a shot from the slot less than four minutes into the game. Nino Neiderreiter gave the Sharks an opportunity to answer back almost immediately, as he was awarded the first penalty of the night for high-sticking Sharks defenseman Sam Dickinson. The Sharks did just that, as Igor Chernyshov got his ninth of the season. Macklin Celebrini recorded his 113th point of the season on the play, putting him just a single point behind Joe Thornton for the franchise record.