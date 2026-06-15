Sharks Even With Toronto, Pittsburgh in BetMGM's 2027 Stanley Cup Odds

The San Jose Sharks are going to have to do quite a bit of work to make themselves Stanley Cup contenders in the near future, that's no secret at this point. Oddsmakers clearly agree, as BetMGM's odds for the 2027 Stanley Cup winner placed the Sharks 20th out of 32 teams, on par with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Pittsburgh Penguins at +6000.
Considering the Penguins made the playoffs last season, being on equal footing with them is a step in the right direction for the Sharks. With that being said, the lowest rated Western Conference playoff team from last season is the Los Angeles Kings with a +3500, meaning the odds aren't in the Sharks' favor when it comes to even making the playoffs.
The five teams with the best odds to win the Stanley Cup next season are, unsurprisingly, the Colorado Avalanche (+700), Carolina Hurricanes (+750), Vegas Golden Knights (+1000), Edmonton Oilers (+1100), and the Florida Panthers (+1100).
Once the Sharks prove that they have what it takes to make it to the playoffs, it likely won't take long to see their odds move toward the best in the NHL. With that being said, Mike Grier has a lot of work to do to reach that stage.