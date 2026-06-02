Sharks Extend Bona Fide Offers to Four Prospects

On Monday, the San Jose Sharks announced that they had issued bona fide issues to four members of their 2025 draft class to retain their negotiating rights.
The Sharks issued the offers to Max Heise, Teddy Mutryn, Joshua Ravensbergen, and Haoxi (Simon) Wang. All four players are in the process of moving from the Canadian Hockey League to the NCAA for the 2026-27 season.
Heise was a point-per-game player for the Western Hockey League's Prince Albert Raiders. In 63 regular season games, he scored 29 goals and added 34 assists. He's currently committed to the University of Denver following a swap in commitment from Michigan State University.
Mutryn had 31 goals in 54 games for the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League this season, finishing the campaign with 38 total points. He was also dominant during their playoff run, registering 30 points in 21 games. He is heading to Boston College next season.
Ravensbergen was awarded the Del Wilson Trophy as the league's top goaltender for his accomplishments with the WHL's Prince George Cougars. His .919 save percentage led the league while he also boasted an impressive 2.51 goals against average. He is expected to attend Michigan State University next season.
Wang split his time between the Oshawa Generals and the Niagara Ice Dogs in the Ontario Hockey League. In 57 games, he scored six goals and tallied a total of 26 points from the blue line. He'll see quite a bit of the aforementioned Mutryn, as Wang will attend Boston University.