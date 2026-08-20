Sharks Extend ECHL Affiliation With the Wichita Thunder

On Wednesday, the San Jose Sharks announced that they had extended their affiliation with the ECHL's Wichita Thunder.
The Sharks and Thunder first began their affiliation ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Thunder were previously affiliated with the Edmonton Oilers and Ottawa Senators, while the Sharks had prior affiliations with teams such as the Allen Americans, San Francisco Bulls and Stockton Thunder.
“We are proud to extend our partnership with the Wichita Thunder,” said Sharks Assistant General Manager Joe Will said in a press release. “Wichita is a first-class organization with an amazing staff, facilities and city.”
“We are really happy to continue our partnership with the San Jose organization”, Thunder General Manager Joel T. Lomurno added. “The Sharks are on a path to having a tremendous season and we look forward to helping develop their players. The communication between Joe Will and our new head coach Travis Clayton has been phenomenal this offseason."
The Thunder will be looking to improve significantly after a 14th place finish in the Western Conference during the 2025-26 season.