Sharks Face Decision Day: Qualifying Offers Due Today For Five Restricted Free Agents

The San Jose Sharks have just a few hours to decide which players will receive qualifying offers, as the decision must be made by 2 PM PT on Monday, June 29.
Two players will almost certainly receive qualifying offers, while the rest are a bit more up in the air.
Collin Graf and Shakir Mukhamadullin are both due for a new contract. Mukhamadullin has arbitration rights, if things end up going in that direction, while Graf does not.
The only other player to play NHL games for the Sharks last season in need of a qualifying offer is Philipp Kurashev, which Mike Grier was still contemplating earlier this week.
Two American Hockey League players, Noah Beck and Gabriel Carriere are also pending restricted free agents. Carriere spent the majority of his season with the San Jose Barracuda last season, while Beck was often assigned to the Sharks' ECHL affiliate, the Wichita Thunder.
Martin Kaut is also a restricted free agent, but he's been playing in Czechia for the last three seasons with no signs of returning to North America in the near future.
If a pending restricted free agent is not issued a qualifying offer, they will become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.