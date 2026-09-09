Sharks Fans Take to Social Media to Share Displeasure Over Goal Song

The San Jose Sharks' current goal song "Power Bite" by Bvrnout has come under heavy scrutiny since being unveiled at the beginning of last season. "Power Bite" replaced "Get Ready for This" by 2 Unlimited which had been the Sharks' goal song since 2016, with a couple of exceptions.
Bvrnout had previously worked with the Sharks on a couple of occasions, including the "Holiday Inflatables" rap in 2024. While the Sharks were likely hoping that the discourse regarding the song would go away over time, the opposite seems to be the reality that they currently face.
When the Sharks began their "Preseason Lab" on social media this week, replies instantly drifted toward the goal song rather than any of the topics that account posted.
"what if we voted on a new goal song instead??" X user @71brini wrote in response.
X user @detrimen_tal echoed this, stating: "i don’t want to vote on anything but a new goal song."
Some users even began offering suggestions such as "Between Our Teeth" by The Flatliners which was written specifically for the Sharks a few years ago or "Stadium Rave" by Mark Governor.
While it remains to be seen whether the Sharks will listen, it seems very clear that their fanbase are unhappy with the current goal song.