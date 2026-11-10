Sharks Forward Fined For Roughing

San Jose Sharks forward Mason Marchment has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowed under the current collective bargaining agreement, the NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced on Tuesday morning.
At 8:52 in the third period of the Sharks’ game against the New York Islanders on Monday night, Marchment was awarded a double-minor penalty for roughing Islanders rookie Victor Eklund.
After Eklund threw a dangerous hit on Kiefer Sherwood, which was reviewed for a five-minute major but eventually it was ruled that was no penalty on the play, Marchment hit Eklund will multiple ungloved upper-cuts.
The money from Marchment’s fine goes toward the Players’ Emergency Relief Fund.
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With the Department of Player Safety's ruling, Marchment is expected to be available for tomorrow night's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins since he was able to avoid suspension.