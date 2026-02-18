Sharks Forward Has Huge Game At Olympics

This Sharks forward had an Olympic performance he won't forget.
Slovakia picked up a big 6-2 win over Germany on Wednesday. With this, Slovakia has made it to the Olympic quarterfinals.
San Jose Sharks forward Pavol Regenda played a major role in Slovakia's win over Germany, as he put together a fantastic performance.
Regenda stepped up in a big way against Germany, as he scored two goals and recorded an assist in Slovakia's victory. This included him scoring the game's opening goal at the 18:06 mark of the first period.
Regenda will now be looking to build off his big game against Germany and put together another strong performance in Slovakia's quarterfinal matchup.
In 16 games this season with the Sharks, Regenda has set new career highs with eight goals, nine points, and 36 hits. The 6-foot-3 forward has also played in 28 games this season with the San Jose Barracuda, where he has four goals, eight assists, and 12 points.