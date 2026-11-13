Sharks Forward On Pace to Obliterate Franchise Record

This shouldn't come as a surprise, as Sherwood recorded the most hits in recording history during the 2024-25 season as a member of the Vancouver Canucks when he finished the campaign with 462 in 78 games played. There likely are quite a few players who had higher hit totals prior to the league beginning to track the stat in the mid-2000's, but officially Sherwood and the aforementioned Trenin are the only players in recorded history to finish a season with more than 400 hits, and the Sharks' forward is on pace to become the first player to do it in multiple seasons.