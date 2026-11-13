Sharks Forward On Pace to Obliterate Franchise Record

San Jose Sharks forward Kiefer Sherwood has been a wrecking ball through the first quarter of the 2026-27 season, the likes of which the the Sharks have never seen.
After 21 games, Sherwood has recorded a league-leading 108 hits with the next closest players behind him being Yakov Trenin of the Minnesota Wild and the Detroit Red Wings' Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, both of whom have 89 hits so far this season.
Given his physicality, Sherwood is well on pace to surpass a Sharks record that has stood for just over a decade. He's currently on pace for 432 hits this season, which would blow the current franchise record out of the water. During the 2014-15 season, Tommy Wingels set the benchmark with 263 hits.
This shouldn't come as a surprise, as Sherwood recorded the most hits in recording history during the 2024-25 season as a member of the Vancouver Canucks when he finished the campaign with 462 in 78 games played. There likely are quite a few players who had higher hit totals prior to the league beginning to track the stat in the mid-2000's, but officially Sherwood and the aforementioned Trenin are the only players in recorded history to finish a season with more than 400 hits, and the Sharks' forward is on pace to become the first player to do it in multiple seasons.