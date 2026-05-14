Sharks Forward Will Smith to Participate in Third Annual 'Stanley Pup'

The San Jose Sharks' young stars are keeping themselves busy over the summer. While Macklin Celebrini heads to the IIHF World Championship with Team Canada, his teammate Will Smith will be doing something a little less conventional.
Smith has been announced as a guest at the NHL's third annual Stanley Pup competition. The Stanley Pup is a friendly competition designed to help 32 adoptable rescue dogs find their rescue homes. Essentially, it's the NHL's version of Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl, which has been held around the same time as the Super Bowl every year for over two decades.
The Stanley Pup will air during the Stanley Cup Final. In the United States, it'll be broadcast for the first time on June 8 at 6:30 PM PT on TruTV and HBO Max.
At this time, it's unknown how Smith will be involved with the Stanley Pup, but he will be joined by two fellow NHL players, Seth Jarvis of the Carolina Hurricanes and former San Jose Sharks netminder Devin Cooley, now of the Calgary Flames.
Legendary broadcaster Doc Emrick and comedian Kenan Thompson have also been announced for the Stanley Pup. Elias Weiss Friedman, known professionally as "The Dogist" will also be involved with the production for the first time.