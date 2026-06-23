Sharks' GM Mike Grier Provides Updates on Pending Free Agents

While Grier didn't officially confirm that Nick Leddy and John Klingberg will hit the market this season, he did mention that the only pending free agent defenseman that he's been in contact with regularly is Vincent Desharnais. "We've gone back and forth with Vinny a little bit," Grier said. "I'll probably have some more conversations with them as we head [toward] July 1, but at the same time, there are some other things going on that we're trying to do that might take us, so take us off of that. But, we've had ongoing conversations with Vinnie, he's probably the only one out of that group so far that we've had some conversations with."