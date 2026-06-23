Sharks' GM Mike Grier Provides Updates on Pending Free Agents

The San Jose Sharks have a number of pending free agents, but it doesn't seem as though many of them will return to the team in teal next season.
At his pre-draft media availability on Tuesday, Sharks General Manager Mike Grier shared a number of updates regarding pending free agents, both unrestricted and restricted.
First, Grier stated that he hasn't begun negotiations with Macklin Celebrini or Will Smith, both of whom are slated to become eligible for a contract extension on July 1 as they're about to enter the final year of their entry-level contracts.
Grier also added that he hasn't begun discussions with Collin Graf's camp, despite that fact that the 23-year-old forward will be a restricted free agent on July 1. With that being said, there's no rush for Grier to get anything done on that end, as Graf isn't eligible to sign an offer sheet. As a result, the Sharks' general manager noted that negotiations with that trio of players may wait until after free agency opens at the beginning of the month.
As for two other pending restricted free agents, Shakir Mukhamadullin and Zack Ostapchuk, Grier has been in contact with their representatives. "We've had some initial conversations with Shakir's agent," Grier shared. "Same thing with Chucky's agent. We've had some initial conversations with them, their guys would like to get that [done] as well."
Grier has yet to make a decision on whether or not he'll submit a qualifying offer to pending restricted free agent Philipp Kurashev, saying they're "still talking through that."
Grier said during his exit interview that he expected pending unrestricted free agent Mario Ferraro to hit the free agent market this summer, but it seems that he won't be the only one. Grier shared that he expects forward Pavol Regenda to test free agency as well.
While Grier didn't officially confirm that Nick Leddy and John Klingberg will hit the market this season, he did mention that the only pending free agent defenseman that he's been in contact with regularly is Vincent Desharnais. "We've gone back and forth with Vinny a little bit," Grier said. "I'll probably have some more conversations with them as we head [toward] July 1, but at the same time, there are some other things going on that we're trying to do that might take us, so take us off of that. But, we've had ongoing conversations with Vinnie, he's probably the only one out of that group so far that we've had some conversations with."
Ryan Reaves returning to the Sharks is also still a possibility for next season. "Reavo, and I, we have had several conversations and we'll see where that goes," Grier said. "It's about putting the puzzle pieces together and seeing how everything fits. He was great for us this year, good in the room, good for our group, and there is a possibility that we bring him back."
From the way Grier was talking during his availability, it seems the Sharks are going to look very different during the 2026-27 season, especially on the blue line.