Sharks Goaltending Prospects Starting NCAA Careers Strong

Starting with Kirsch, the Swiss netminder has gone 3-0-0 to start his collegiate career at Quinnipiac University. He started his time in the NCAA with a 10-2 victory over the University of New Hampshire, making 21 of 23 possible saves. A week later, he was back between the pipes against the University of Maine and allowed just one goal on 34 shots. Finally, his most recent start came against Penn State University. Once again, he had a strong game as he allowed just three goals on 33 shots against.