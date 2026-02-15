Sharks Have Trade Target To Consider In Flames Defender

Should the Sharks try to acquire this Flames defenseman?
The San Jose Sharks will be a team to watch closely once the NHL Olympic roster freeze lifts later this month. With the Sharks being in the Western Conference playoff race, there is certainly a chance that they will continue to look to add to their roster.
One of the Sharks' biggest needs right now is to add another defenseman. Their right side, in particular, could use a boost. When looking at trade candidates around the NHL, Calgary Flames defenseman Zach Whitecloud stands out as an interesting option for the Sharks to consider.
While Whitecloud was recently acquired by the Flames, he is being viewed as a trade candidate on Calgary. It is understandable, as the Flames are rebuilding, and the 29-year-old defenseman has the potential to get them a nice return.
If the Sharks landed Whitecloud, he could slot very nicely in their top four and on their penalty kill. This is because he plays a smart defensive game and is not afraid to throw the body.
Whitecloud would also give the Sharks a player with plenty of playoff experience and a Stanley Cup on their resume. This would not be a bad thing at all for a young Sharks club on the rise.
Whitecloud would also be more than a rental for the Sharks if they acquired him, as he has a $2.75 million cap hit until the end of the 2027-28 season. This certainly adds to his appeal.
Ultimately, with the Sharks' blueline needing a boost, Whitecloud stands out as a player who could fit well on their roster.