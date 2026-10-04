Sharks Highlight Reel: Stenberg Gets First Point in Spectacular Fashion

The San Jose Sharks entered the second period of Saturday night's game against the Los Angeles Kings trailing 1-0 after Adrian Kempe scored his first of the season to put their arch enemies ahead.
The Sharks started the second frame on the power play as Alex Laferriere sat in the penalty box for roughing due to a scrum after the horn sounded to end the first period. Just 12 seconds before the penalty was set to expire, Macklin Celebrini passed the puck to Stenberg who was skating into the faceoff circle. Stenberg then rocketed a cross-crease pass from the faceoff dot to Tyler Toffoli who easily tapped the puck past a hopeless Anton Forsberg.
Stenberg, the Sharks' second overall selection in this summer's NHL Draft, is the second player to hit an important milestone this season. In the opener against the Florida Panthers, 21-year-old defenseman Luca Cagnoni scored the overtime winner which was his first career goal at the NHL level. Stenberg's hunt for his first NHL goal continues for the time being, but at the time of writing, there's still half a hockey game to go. If he finds the back of the net against the Kings, this story will be updated.