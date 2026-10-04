Sharks Highlight Reel: Stenberg Gets First Point in Spectacular Fashion

Stenberg, the Sharks' second overall selection in this summer's NHL Draft, is the second player to hit an important milestone this season. In the opener against the Florida Panthers, 21-year-old defenseman Luca Cagnoni scored the overtime winner which was his first career goal at the NHL level. Stenberg's hunt for his first NHL goal continues for the time being, but at the time of writing, there's still half a hockey game to go. If he finds the back of the net against the Kings, this story will be updated.