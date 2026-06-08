Sharks Legend Linked to Toronto Maple Leafs' Coaching Search

The Maple Leafs are likely looking at how Martin St. Louis was able to lead the Montreal Canadiens to success with a similar resume, and a similar amount of respect around the NHL. With Pavelski's son likely to move to the USHL or OHL in the near future, it would make sense that the elder Pavelski would be in the market for a bigger opportunity in the world of coaching. As a result, it could be a perfect storm that sees him end up in Toronto.