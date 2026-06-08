Sharks Legend Linked to Toronto Maple Leafs' Coaching Search

It appears that the new man in charge of the Toronto Maple Leafs, John Chayka, is leaving no stone unturned during his ongoing coaching search, and that includes rookie head coaches. Sitting among the coaches that Chayka is reportedly interested in interviewing is San Jose Sharks legend Joe Pavelski.
Insider Elliotte Friedman broke the news that Pavelski was among the 55 people that Chayka has talked to regarding the Maple Leafs' head coaching vacancy and they are seeking a formal interview with him in the near future.
Pavelski has just one season of head coaching experience under his belt, as he coached his son, San Jose Jr. Sharks alumnus Nathan Pavelski, with the Madison Capitals 15U AAA team during the 2025-26 season. While it's an unconventional move for one of the biggest markets in hockey to take a gamble on an inexperienced former player as their head coach, it's not unheard of.
The Maple Leafs are likely looking at how Martin St. Louis was able to lead the Montreal Canadiens to success with a similar resume, and a similar amount of respect around the NHL. With Pavelski's son likely to move to the USHL or OHL in the near future, it would make sense that the elder Pavelski would be in the market for a bigger opportunity in the world of coaching. As a result, it could be a perfect storm that sees him end up in Toronto.
Chayka is taking his time and checking every avenue on his coaching search, so it may be a while before we find out if Pavelski will get the job in Toronto. Even if he doesn't, it may signal that he'll be a highly sought after commodity in coming years.