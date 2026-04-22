Sharks Loan Leo Sahlin Wallenius to Barracuda Ahead of Playoffs

It appears that the San Jose Sharks are sending some reinforcements to the San Jose Barracuda ahead of the American Hockey League playoffs in the form of defenseman Leo Sahlin Wallenius.
With the Swedish Hockey League's season now over, Sahlin Wallenius, who spent the season with the Vaxjo Lakers, appears set to make his North American debut.
Sahlin Wallenius, the Sharks' second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, is known primarily for his puck moving ability and all-around game. Although, there have been some concerns regarding his defensive ability and physicality. As a result, there have been questions surrounding how well his game will adapt to the North American style of hockey. With that being said, there's no place better to find out than in the playoffs.
Sahlin Wallenius played 32 regular season games for the Lakers, scoring three goals and 13 total points. In the playoffs, he recorded six points in 10 games as well.
The 20-year-old defenseman signed his entry-level contract with the Sharks last April, but was loaned back to his native Sweden instead of immediately making the jump to the Barracuda.