Sharks' Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith Visit the San Francisco Giants

On Friday, the San Francisco Giants had a couple of guests before they played the Arizona Diamondbacks. San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith made a special visit to Oracle Park and participated in batting practice in a Bay Area crossover.
Celebrini nearly hit a long ball, but fell just short hitting the Levi's Landing sign in right field:
Meanwhile, Smith, the great-great-grandson of MLB pioneer and the founder of the Chicago White Sox Charles Comiskey, was able to round the bases:
The Sharks and Giants often team up for Bay Area Unite events and collaboration events, so we'll likely see Celebrini and Smith visit the stadium on the sea again in the relatively near future, which the Giants hinted at themselves:
With Celebrini earning himself one of the NHL's biggest contracts and Smith competing in Drake Maye's charity softball game back in May, then visiting the Giants on Friday, the Sharks' young stars have certainly been keeping themselves busy ahead of their third season in the NHL.